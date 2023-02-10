Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halvorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD
Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halvorson's Office Locations
- 1 560 Gage Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-2516
Kadlec Clinic LLC3950 Keene Rd, West Richland, WA 99353 Directions (509) 942-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Dr. Halvorson and I communicate very well. When one of us speaks, the other listens. He is observant, attentive, responsive, thorough, respectful. My visit was a very good experience. I appreciate the hard copy summary that I receive because I can no longer depend on my short-term memory.
About Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1063852911
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Family Practice
