Overview of Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD

Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Hamilton works at Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.