Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD
Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 859-3810
Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery533 E County Line Rd Ste 104, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am new to the area, very nervous to visit a new practice. Cheryl was my practitioner today; she listened to all of my concerns, asked questions, explained in detail the procedures. PATIENCE is a verb, noun and adjective for her professionalism! She is gracious, comforting, confident and kind. For those nervous about “pain, needles...”, as a Flight Attendant I’ve been all over the world and have never felt or looked better; You are not a “number” to Cheryl, she will communicate with you throughout each step of your treatment to assure you are comfortable and happy with her treatments!
About Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
