Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (41)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD

Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Hamilton works at Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery
    170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 859-3810
  2. 2
    Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery
    533 E County Line Rd Ste 104, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 859-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Acute Laryngitis
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Acute Laryngitis

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
    Dec 31, 2020
    I am new to the area, very nervous to visit a new practice. Cheryl was my practitioner today; she listened to all of my concerns, asked questions, explained in detail the procedures. PATIENCE is a verb, noun and adjective for her professionalism! She is gracious, comforting, confident and kind. For those nervous about “pain, needles...”, as a Flight Attendant I’ve been all over the world and have never felt or looked better; You are not a “number” to Cheryl, she will communicate with you throughout each step of your treatment to assure you are comfortable and happy with her treatments!
    Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578667713
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Med
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • IU Health Methodist
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

