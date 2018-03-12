Overview of Dr. Mark Handelman, MD

Dr. Mark Handelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Handelman works at Dr. Mark C. Handelman, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.