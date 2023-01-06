Dr. Mark Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hanna, MD
Dr. Mark Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you need a THR, don't go anywhere else. Dr. Hannah is the best. Had my surgery a month ago. Minimal pain, was driving after 2 weeks. Recovery was much easier than expected. The staff at his office and the surgery center are superior, all of them kind and caring. I drove 3 hours for Dr. Hannah's remarkable skills. Don't walk-- or hobble-- but run to Dr. Hannah's office for an appointment to get your life back!
About Dr. Mark Hanna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University, Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School Of Med
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of North Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
