Overview of Dr. Mark Hanna, MD

Dr. Mark Hanna, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at City Of Hope Upland in Upland, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.