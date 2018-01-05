Overview of Dr. Mark Hanson, MD

Dr. Mark Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at MCO Orthopedics in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.