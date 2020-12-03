Overview of Dr. Mark Hardin, MD

Dr. Mark Hardin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown.



Dr. Hardin works at Dallas Ear Nose & Throat Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, TMJ and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.