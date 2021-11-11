Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Harris, MD
Dr. Mark Harris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Carolina Arthritis Assoc PA1710 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-1182
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Harris's care for well over 10 years! He has done an exceptional job in heading off issues for me and getting my RA under control! Thank You Doctor Harris!!!
About Dr. Mark Harris, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.