Dr. Mark Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Harris, MD
Dr. Mark Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Neurology Specialists PC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 260, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 454-4685
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr Harris takes time to listen. He fully understood all my concerns and addressed each one. He quickly prescribed the needed tests and medication. He is professional as is his staff
About Dr. Mark Harris, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649262577
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.