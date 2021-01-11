Overview of Dr. Mark Harris, MD

Dr. Mark Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Harris works at Comprehensive Neurology Specialists PC in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.