Overview of Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD

Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Hartzband works at Hartzband Center for Hip and Knee Replacement in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.