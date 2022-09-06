See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD

Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Hartzband works at Hartzband Center for Hip and Knee Replacement in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hartzband's Office Locations

    Hartzband Center for Hip and Knee Replacement
    Hartzband Center for Hip and Knee Replacement
10 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 291-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Hartzband and are wonderful to work with
    Susan Betti-DiMotta — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386639722
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center/ Albert Einstein
    Medical Education
    • McGill University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hartzband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartzband has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartzband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartzband works at Hartzband Center for Hip and Knee Replacement in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hartzband’s profile.

    Dr. Hartzband has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzband on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzband.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

