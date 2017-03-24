See All Anesthesiologists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Mark Hashim, MD

Anesthesiology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Hashim, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Hashim works at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL with other offices in Beverly Hills, FL and Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Citrus Memorial Hospital
    502 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 643-8439
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Interventional Pain Institute of West Florida
    3737 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 513-4862
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Interventional Pain Institute of West Florida
    7412 Community Ct, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 861-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Botox® Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Back Disorders
Botox® Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection

Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 24, 2017
    I live in Hudson and had reached my wits ends after enduring 22 major surgeries without being able to be prescribed any pain medication. I am allergic to almost every prescription drug currently on the market. Doctor H discussed various options of treatment with me and then I asked him about medical cannabis for my very bad spasms. Dr. H is a very dedicated and a true professional in his field. He will take the time to review your medical history and work with you to create a treatment plan.
    G. Cronk in Hudson, FL — Mar 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Mark Hashim, MD
    About Dr. Mark Hashim, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184654808
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College Va
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
