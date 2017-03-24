Overview

Dr. Mark Hashim, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Hashim works at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL with other offices in Beverly Hills, FL and Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.