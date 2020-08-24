Overview of Dr. Mark Hastings, DPM

Dr. Mark Hastings, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Hastings works at Foot Care Specialists in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.