Dr. Mark Hatch, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Hatch, MD
Dr. Mark Hatch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hatch's Office Locations
Alamo Ent. Associates7940 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I began seeing Dr. Hatch a year ago when my hearing was impaired. I was happy to hear it was minor (wax buildup..most likely due to age ??). He cleaned my ears with absolutely no discomfort. Dr. Hatch is professional, thorough and takes time to answer any questions or concerns.
About Dr. Mark Hatch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Otolaryngology Baylor Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Texas A&M University, Tx
- Midwestern State University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatch speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.