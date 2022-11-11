See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Mark Hatton, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (55)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Hatton, MD

Dr. Mark Hatton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Hatton works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatton's Office Locations

    Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-7900
    Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west
    52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-2200
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston Inc
    61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 635-0489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Chalazion

Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Chalazion
Blepharoplasty
Blocked Tear Duct
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Corneal Diseases
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Dacryoadenectomy
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Eye Test
Glaucoma
Headache
Mohs Surgery
Ocular Hypertension
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Paralytic Strabismus
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Tear Duct Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 11, 2022
    My first experience with conscious sedation was amazing. Aware of all the action around me without feeling any pain. The photographs taken before and after the surgery tell my story. My closest friend had the same surgery a few years back and she was amazed that I didn't experience any facial bruising.
    Laura Miles — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Hatton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033198098
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hatton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatton has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

