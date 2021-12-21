See All Hematologists in Bronxville, NY
Dr. Mark Heaney, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Heaney, MD

Dr. Mark Heaney, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Heaney works at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heaney's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
    55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-5098
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mark Heaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740383975
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Internship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Heaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heaney works at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Heaney’s profile.

    Dr. Heaney has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

