Overview of Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD

Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hegewald works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.