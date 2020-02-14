Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegewald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD
Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hegewald works at
Dr. Hegewald's Office Locations
Kirby Lautman34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Surgical Associates Northwest222 2nd St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hegewald is a wonderful doctor. So friendly kind and very knowledgeable. I have been seeing him for many years He has treated numerous family members of mine and they all say the same thing. I highly recommend Dr Hegewald.
About Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700825304
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Dr. Hegewald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hegewald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hegewald using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hegewald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hegewald works at
Dr. Hegewald has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegewald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hegewald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hegewald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.