Dr. Mark Heibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mark Heibel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Heibel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Columbus Community Hospital.
Dr. Heibel works at
Locations
-
1
Main Clinic7701 Preserve Ln, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 488-6969
-
2
Columbus Clinic4508 38th St Ste 152, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 564-1476
-
3
Fremont Clinic1540 N Bell St, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 721-4900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Columbus Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Heibel?
Dr. Heibel, Treated my hair loss. He was so helpful. I have been to see several dermatologist who were unable to diagnose the problem. I’m so happy I have found this remarkable doctor.
About Dr. Mark Heibel, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417946484
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heibel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heibel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heibel has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heibel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Heibel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heibel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.