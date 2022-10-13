See All Dermatologists in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Mark Heibel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Heibel, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Heibel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Columbus Community Hospital.

Dr. Heibel works at Heibel Dermatology Clinic in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Columbus, NE and Fremont, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Clinic
    7701 Preserve Ln, Lincoln, NE 68516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 488-6969
  2. 2
    Columbus Clinic
    4508 38th St Ste 152, Columbus, NE 68601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 564-1476
  3. 3
    Fremont Clinic
    1540 N Bell St, Fremont, NE 68025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 721-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Columbus Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Prurigo Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Angiosarcoma of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Annular Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blue Nevus Type Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowen's Disease Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Granulomatous Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Metastatic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Discoid Eczema Chevron Icon
Distal Lateral Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ectopic Eruption Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Eruptive Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Erythema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Erythema
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Unusual Facies - Cafe-Au-Lait Pigmentation - Congenital Skin Telangiectases Chevron Icon
Granuloma Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma Inguinale Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Guttate Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hyperkeratosis - Hyperpigmentation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infantile Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Milia
Morphea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Morphea
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neoplasm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neoplasm
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Allergic Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Papular Urticaria Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pigmented Lesions Chevron Icon
Pigmented Purpuric Eruption Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 1 Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Shave Biopsy of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Varix Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varix
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heibel?

    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Heibel, Treated my hair loss. He was so helpful. I have been to see several dermatologist who were unable to diagnose the problem. I’m so happy I have found this remarkable doctor.
    Theresa — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Heibel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Heibel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heibel to family and friends

    Dr. Heibel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heibel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Heibel, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Heibel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417946484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Heibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heibel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heibel has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heibel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Heibel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heibel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Heibel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.