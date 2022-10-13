Overview

Dr. Mark Heibel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Columbus Community Hospital.



Dr. Heibel works at Heibel Dermatology Clinic in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Columbus, NE and Fremont, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.