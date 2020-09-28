Dr. Mark Heinzelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinzelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Heinzelmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Heinzelmann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.
Locations
Dermot O'brien MD4701 Towne Centre Rd Ste 104, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 790-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best, look no further. He was thorough and very friendly Appointment immediately after waiting 12 days for response from other gastroentolgist. Office staff was outstanding
About Dr. Mark Heinzelmann, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013005578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
