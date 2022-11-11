See All Neurosurgeons in New Bern, NC
Dr. Mark Held, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Held, MD

Dr. Mark Held, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.

Dr. Held works at Carolina Craniospinal Neurosurgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Held's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinas Craniospinal Neurosurgery
    2111 Neuse Blvd Ste A, New Bern, NC 28560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 638-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center
  • Carteret Health Care

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Held, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912956293
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clin
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
