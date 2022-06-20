Dr. Mark Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Heller, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Heller, MD
Dr. Mark Heller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Heller works at
Dr. Heller's Office Locations
-
1
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists225 Smith Ave N Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (952) 946-9777
-
2
Infinite Health Collaborative PA701 25th Ave S Ste 505, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 455-2008
- 3 255 Smith Ave N Ste 210, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (952) 946-9777
-
4
Southwest Surgical Center, LLC8100 W 78th St Ste 230, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heller?
Amazing surgeon. Fixed my hip after 40 years of suffering. It was just Osteoarthritis I was walking on with a cane. After the surgery, I have been pain free and walking normal without physical therapy. The surgery was done using laparoscopy and I was walking in a week with no problems. My hospital was going to sign me up for physical therapy but I didn't need it at all. This guy is a miracle man in my book.
About Dr. Mark Heller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942268230
Education & Certifications
- University Minn
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller works at
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.