Dr. Mark Heller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Heller, MD

Dr. Mark Heller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Heller works at Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heller's Office Locations

    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    225 Smith Ave N Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
    Infinite Health Collaborative PA
    701 25th Ave S Ste 505, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 455-2008
    255 Smith Ave N Ste 210, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
    Southwest Surgical Center, LLC
    8100 W 78th St Ste 230, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Heller's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Heller

    About Dr. Mark Heller, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942268230
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Minn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

