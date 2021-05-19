Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD
Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations
Central Georgia Pulmonary Associates840 Pine St Ste 780, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The. Most attentive Doctor for my Mom and he never rushes through the appointment. Answers all our questions about her care.
About Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1306827639
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.
