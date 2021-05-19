See All Cardiologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Macon, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD

Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Hendricks works at Central Georgia Pulmonary Associates in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations

    Central Georgia Pulmonary Associates
    840 Pine St Ste 780, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3556
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 19, 2021
    The. Most attentive Doctor for my Mom and he never rushes through the appointment. Answers all our questions about her care.
    Tracy L Reagin — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306827639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ga Augusta Ga
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks works at Central Georgia Pulmonary Associates in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

    Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

