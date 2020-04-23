Overview of Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD

Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lutheran Hospital and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Hendrickson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Niles, OH, Mineral Ridge, OH and Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.