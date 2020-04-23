Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD
Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lutheran Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Hendrickson's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Niles Skilled Nursing LLC2565 Niles Vienna Rd, Niles, OH 44446 Directions (330) 652-2053
Vista Center At the Ridge3379 Main St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 Directions (330) 652-9901
Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation5665 South Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (313) 785-1173
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hendrickson is truly a skilled surgeon. He has preformed 5 different hand surgeries on me over a 3 year period with outstanding results. I totally trust in his judgement and advice
About Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
