Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lutheran Hospital and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Hendrickson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Niles, OH, Mineral Ridge, OH and Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hendrickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Niles Skilled Nursing LLC
    2565 Niles Vienna Rd, Niles, OH 44446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 652-2053
  3. 3
    Vista Center At the Ridge
    3379 Main St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 652-9901
  4. 4
    Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation
    5665 South Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 785-1173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Lutheran Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2020
    Dr. Hendrickson is truly a skilled surgeon. He has preformed 5 different hand surgeries on me over a 3 year period with outstanding results. I totally trust in his judgement and advice
    Lee Eizenberg — Apr 23, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hendrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendrickson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

