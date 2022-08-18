Overview of Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD

Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.



Dr. Hennessy works at Downsize! Lipo Center of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.