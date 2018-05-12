Overview of Dr. Mark Henry, MD

Dr. Mark Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital, The Medical Center At Albany and Wayne County Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Southern Kentucky Eye Center in Somerset, KY with other offices in Albany, KY and Russell Springs, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.