Dr. Mark Hickman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Hickman, MD
Dr. Mark Hickman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Health Science Center San Anton
Dr. Hickman's Office Locations
Mark S Hickman MD PA598 N Union Ave Ste 200, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-6259
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I flew from Colorado to New Braunfels to have a reverse vasectomy done. The procedure was done Sep 2020. We were pregnant by Feb 2021. Unfortunately that ended in a miscarriage... but we conceived again April 2021 and I’m now 28 weeks pregnant- expecting this baby in December 2021! We loved our experience with Dr Hickman. He’s a Christian man and we truly felt Gods peace during the procedure. Thank you Dr Hickman for enabling us to have one more sweet baby! Our daughter’s existence is thanks to your skillful hands and Gods grace!
About Dr. Mark Hickman, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Health Science Center San Anton
Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickman speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.
