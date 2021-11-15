Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hines, MD
Dr. Mark Hines, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hines works at
Dr. Hines' Office Locations
Carolina Spine & Pain Center Pllc170 Medical Park Rd Ste 310, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 360-2274
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hines and his Staff are a great team, and I'm grateful they accepted me as a patient. I had been suffering for months with severe joint pain that was unrelieved with other medications and treatments, and now have some answers, effective medications, and hope. Dr. Hines works with other Providers to ensure your care is appropriately managed and individualized to your care needs.
About Dr. Mark Hines, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790773000
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

67 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
