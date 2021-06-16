See All Neurosurgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD

Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Hnilica works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hnilica's Office Locations

    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7312

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    I had neck surgery 6 years ago and no problems at all... He has a great bedside manner,, personality and person... If I ever had to have a neurosurgeon again it would be him and I just recommend my son to him...
    Anita Bowman — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922091339
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hnilica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hnilica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hnilica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hnilica works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hnilica’s profile.

    Dr. Hnilica has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hnilica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hnilica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hnilica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hnilica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hnilica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

