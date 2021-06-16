Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hnilica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD
Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had neck surgery 6 years ago and no problems at all... He has a great bedside manner,, personality and person... If I ever had to have a neurosurgeon again it would be him and I just recommend my son to him...
About Dr. Mark Hnilica, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Dr. Hnilica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hnilica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hnilica has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hnilica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hnilica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hnilica.
