Dr. Mark Hockenberry, MD
Dr. Mark Hockenberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Lancaster General Hospital555 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 544-5221
Keystone Urology Specialists2106 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 393-1771
Lancaster Urology PC175 Martin Ave Ste 300, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 393-1771
Urologic Surgical Center LLC2110 Harrisburg Pike Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 393-1771
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Hockenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hockenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hockenberry has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hockenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockenberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hockenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hockenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.