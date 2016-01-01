Overview of Dr. Mark Hockenberry, MD

Dr. Mark Hockenberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hockenberry works at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.