Dr. Mark Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hodges, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
-
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodges?
Very professional and courteous
About Dr. Mark Hodges, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184669624
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch/Brigham&Wom
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University Of South Alabama Med. Center
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges works at
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.