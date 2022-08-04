Overview

Dr. Mark Hodges, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hodges works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.