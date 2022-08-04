See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Mark Hodges, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (93)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Hodges, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hodges works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Very professional and courteous
    — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Hodges, MD
    About Dr. Mark Hodges, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184669624
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med Sch/Brigham&amp;Wom
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of South Alabama Med. Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

