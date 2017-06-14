Overview of Dr. Mark Hoeprich, MD

Dr. Mark Hoeprich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Hoeprich works at Kettering Health in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.