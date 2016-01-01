See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Vidalia, GA
Dr. Mark Hoerman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Hoerman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.

Dr. Hoerman works at Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Lung and Sleep Care in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Cardiology
    1811 Edwina Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Hoerman, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • 1366440984
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent's Hospital
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • State University of New York at Brooklyn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hoerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoerman works at Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Lung and Sleep Care in Vidalia, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hoerman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

