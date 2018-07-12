See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 3A, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1611
  2. 2
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 12, 2018
    I travel 40 miles to see Dr Hoffman. He is an outstanding physician. He is always attentive to my concerns. Puts me at ease. Always asks about my internatonal volunteering, and where I’m heading next. A great doctor!
    Hugh Robinson in Saint Charles , IL — Jul 12, 2018
