Dr. Mark Hoffrichter, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (220)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Hoffrichter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center

Dr. Hoffrichter works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Frederick) in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Frederick)
    161 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 295, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Coronectomy
Dentofacial Anomalies
Bone Grafting
Coronectomy
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Coronectomy Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 220 ratings
    Patient Ratings (220)
    5 Star
    (206)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Mark Hoffrichter, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285652339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hoffrichter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffrichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffrichter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffrichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffrichter works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Frederick) in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hoffrichter’s profile.

    220 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffrichter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffrichter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffrichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffrichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

