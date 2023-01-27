Overview of Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD

Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Hollingshead works at Hollingshead Eye Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.