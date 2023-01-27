Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollingshead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD
Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Hollingshead Eye Center360 E Mallard Dr Ste 110, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 336-8700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Because of my entirely positive experience, I am leaving a chaotic ophthalmology physician/clinic where I have been a long term patient. Dr Hollingshead/staff are a 180 degrees change- so appreciated as I’m in the middle of surgeries to improve vision. The clinic is clean, calm, caring, & competent. I now have 5star confidence.
About Dr. Mark Hollingshead, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689670911
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Irvine Med Center
- San Joaquin Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- California Poly State University
