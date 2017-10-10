See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mark Holmes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Holmes, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Holmes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Holmes works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital, west clinic
    336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    EEG & Neurophysiology Lab at Harborview
    325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cranial Trauma
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cranial Trauma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?

    Oct 10, 2017
    Excellent epilepsy doctor. He has done a wonderful job taking care of my husbands medical needs before and after temporal lope surgery. He has always been clear and concise on options related to my husbands health and he is always caring. He only now sees my husband every 6 months and he still remembers details about our life, jobs, our hobbies, and family. We have never had a doctor care enough to remember these little details along with being so honest. He is one in a million.
    Port Angeles, WA — Oct 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Holmes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Holmes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holmes to family and friends

    Dr. Holmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Holmes, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Holmes, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306926308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holmes works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Holmes’s profile.

    Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Holmes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.