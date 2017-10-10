Overview

Dr. Mark Holmes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Holmes works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.