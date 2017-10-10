Dr. Mark Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Holmes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Main Hospital, west clinic336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
EEG & Neurophysiology Lab at Harborview325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent epilepsy doctor. He has done a wonderful job taking care of my husbands medical needs before and after temporal lope surgery. He has always been clear and concise on options related to my husbands health and he is always caring. He only now sees my husband every 6 months and he still remembers details about our life, jobs, our hobbies, and family. We have never had a doctor care enough to remember these little details along with being so honest. He is one in a million.
About Dr. Mark Holmes, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holmes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
