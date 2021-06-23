Dr. Mark Honzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Honzel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Honzel, MD
Dr. Mark Honzel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Dr. Honzel's Office Locations
Mrh Medical Group Inc.8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-7690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Honzel is the best. He takes time to explain things. He is extremely knowledgeable. I can't imagine having a better doctor. Also, his staff is first rate -- beyond nice. I actually enjoy going to the doctor.
About Dr. Mark Honzel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083761670
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
