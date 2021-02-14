Dr. Mark Horattas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horattas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Horattas, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Horattas, MD
Dr. Mark Horattas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Horattas works at
Dr. Horattas' Office Locations
-
1
Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (888) 319-1153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horattas?
I’ve had many Major surgeries. So when I found out that I needed to have thyroid surgery I was very nervous about the whole procedure.. but Dr. Horsttas assured me that everything would be ok. He is a very professional surgeon he listens to your concerns and worries. His staff are very helpful and caring, giving answer to your questions..I would recommend anyone that is Searching for experience thyroid surgeon that he would definitely be the one you what to see.
About Dr. Mark Horattas, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1922096817
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Center
- Akron General Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horattas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horattas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horattas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horattas works at
Dr. Horattas has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horattas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horattas speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Horattas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horattas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horattas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horattas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.