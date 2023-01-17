Overview of Dr. Mark Hornyak, MD

Dr. Mark Hornyak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mystic, CT. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Hornyak works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.