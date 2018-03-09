Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Horowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Horowitz, MD
Dr. Mark Horowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations
Mark D. Horowitz MD PC21 E 90th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 860-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Horowitz's patient for over 20 years. I am a practicing physician that entire time, and know countless physicians over these years, and I've chosen Dr. Horowitz to be the rheumatologist and primary care doctor for my entire family. He has always been a very deeply concerned, compassionate and brilliant physician. I know that my many patients who see him, value him as much as I do. I feel very fortunate to have him as my physician. He is a gem.
About Dr. Mark Horowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154490530
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
