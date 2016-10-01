Dr. Mark Horowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Horowitz, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Horowitz, DO is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Coast Dermatology Medical Associates23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-2636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
Ratings & Reviews
I am elated that I came to see Dr. Horowitz. He has produced amazing results. I have had numerous problems with my skin in the past 5 years. Dr. Horowitz has been with me every step of the way. I trust in him and would recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Horowitz, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
