Overview

Dr. Mark Howard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Internal Medicine Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.