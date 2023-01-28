Dr. Mark Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Howard, MD
Dr. Mark Howard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Monterey Spine Monterey Joint12 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200
Mark W. Howard M.D. Inc.576 Hartnell St Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 655-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit at Monterey S & J for back pain. I feel fortunate that I was able to get a highly qualified physician who was able define my condition, explain it to me in clear concise terms, and presented a plan going forward. This is exactly what I was looking for. His staff was very courteous, from registration, medical assistants to the X-ray technicians. If I have a need to go there in the future, I will not hesitate to do so.
About Dr. Mark Howard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982624128
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor UCLA Med Sch
- Harbor-Ucla Med Sch
- Harvard Medical School
