Overview of Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD

Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Humphrey works at Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.