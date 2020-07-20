See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD

Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Humphrey works at Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Dr. Humphrey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Office
    10600 Mastin St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 469-6447
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2020
    I met with Dr. Humphrey twice in six weeks. First visit for a cortisone shot in my knee. He was thorough in his diagnosis of the knee and told me the shot should last up to 5 months. It was quite painless and still working well. During that visit I mentioned to him that my trigger finger was locking up. He suggested I try some exercises to see if that would help but said if the problem persisted he could treat that as well. My second visit was last week , where Dr. Humphrey examined the finger and using a much smaller needle for a cortisone shot to the tendon in the hand. While it was sore for the first day, I am happy to say after five days my hand feels great. I would gladly recommend Dr. Humphrey to others.
    Laurence Beard — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD
    About Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386733731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Denver Childrens Hospital|Stedmans Hawkins Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Humphrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humphrey works at Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Humphrey’s profile.

    Dr. Humphrey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

