Overview

Dr. Mark Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.