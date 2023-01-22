Dr. Mark Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Boulder Medical Center - Louisville - Avista80 Health Park Dr Ste 100, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 673-0448
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Hunter and his staff (especially his assistant Michelle!) My daughter had a troubling bump on her neck for many months. As it started to become painful and grow we decided to see a specialist. After an ultrasound and CT scan, Michelle got us in to see Dr. Hunter within a couple of days. He spent a good hour with us explaining the findings and the recommended course of treatment. A doctor that spends more that a few minutes with a patient is rare, to get an hour is amazing! My daughter ended up needing surgery which Dr. Hunter performed. It was more complicated that expected and he took extra time to do it right. Her results 4 weeks out are amazing and she barely has a scar (which is a big deal for a teenage girl). She also had very minimal nerve numbness which is a testament to how careful and precise Dr. Hunter was in this surgery. We are very grateful to him and his staff and would definitely come to him again for any serious ENT issues. Thanks Dr. Hunter!
About Dr. Mark Hunter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Colorado College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.