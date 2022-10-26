Dr. Mark Hutchens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hutchens, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Hutchens, MD
Dr. Mark Hutchens, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Hutchens works at
Dr. Hutchens' Office Locations
Texas Sports & Family Medicine3200 Red River St Ste 201, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 473-0201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient since the 1990’s. He is personable and listens well. He’s a good doctor.
About Dr. Mark Hutchens, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467461293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.