Dr. Mark Hutto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hutto, MD
Dr. Mark Hutto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hutto works at
Dr. Hutto's Office Locations
North Atlanta Bychiatric Associates2150 Peachford Rd Ste R, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 455-0261
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Hutto, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University
- University Of Georgia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutto works at
Dr. Hutto has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.