See All Neurosurgeons in Towson, MD
Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD

Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Towson, MD. 

Dr. Iguchi works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Iguchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.
    6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-4270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iguchi?

    Oct 12, 2022
    I recently had PLIF surgery (L5 – S1) at GBMC. Dr. Iguchi was my surgeon and I can’t say thank you enough! I had been living with lower back pain off and on for about 10 years. I tried everything including physical therapy and injections. The first time I met Dr. Iguchi, he explained in detail what was wrong with my back and went over my MRIs with me. He was incredibly patient and answered every question that I had. More importantly, I did not feel rushed or pushed to make a decision about surgery - he took a very conservative approach. Once the decision was made to proceed with surgery, his staff was wonderful in helping me navigate insurance issues and prep for surgery. From start to finish, my experience at GBMC was phenomenal! Dr. Iguchi is a true miracle worker and he will make you a partner in deciding what is best for you as the patient. I am now pain free and feeling optimistic for the first time in a very long time. I would highly recommend Dr. Iguchi and GBMC!
    Grateful patient — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iguchi to family and friends

    Dr. Iguchi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iguchi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780710822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iguchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iguchi works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Iguchi’s profile.

    Dr. Iguchi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Iguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iguchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.