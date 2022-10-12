Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Iguchi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Towson, MD.
Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-4270
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently had PLIF surgery (L5 – S1) at GBMC. Dr. Iguchi was my surgeon and I can’t say thank you enough! I had been living with lower back pain off and on for about 10 years. I tried everything including physical therapy and injections. The first time I met Dr. Iguchi, he explained in detail what was wrong with my back and went over my MRIs with me. He was incredibly patient and answered every question that I had. More importantly, I did not feel rushed or pushed to make a decision about surgery - he took a very conservative approach. Once the decision was made to proceed with surgery, his staff was wonderful in helping me navigate insurance issues and prep for surgery. From start to finish, my experience at GBMC was phenomenal! Dr. Iguchi is a true miracle worker and he will make you a partner in deciding what is best for you as the patient. I am now pain free and feeling optimistic for the first time in a very long time. I would highly recommend Dr. Iguchi and GBMC!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1780710822
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Iguchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iguchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iguchi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Iguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iguchi.
