Dr. Mark Ippolito, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8123
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Nat'l Capital Consortium
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
