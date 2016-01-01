Overview of Dr. Mark Ippolito, MD

Dr. Mark Ippolito, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Ippolito works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.