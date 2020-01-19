Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Irwin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Irwin, MD
Dr. Mark Irwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Irwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Irwin's Office Locations
-
1
Fiducia Medical PC359 Clinton St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 Directions (718) 875-7864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irwin?
Extroadinay concern for patient
About Dr. Mark Irwin, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508860263
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Hsc/Kchc/Bvamc
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin works at
Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.