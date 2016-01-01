Dr. Mark Izzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Izzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Izzo, MD
Dr. Mark Izzo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital, Titusville Hospital, Upmc Northwest and Warren General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izzo's Office Locations
- 1 232 W 25th St Ste 190, Erie, PA 16544 Directions (814) 453-7767
St. Vincent Consultants in Cardiovascular Diseases2315 Myrtle St Ste 190, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 453-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Titusville Hospital
- Upmc Northwest
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Izzo, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811975584
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izzo has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Izzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.