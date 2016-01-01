Overview of Dr. Mark Izzo, MD

Dr. Mark Izzo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital, Titusville Hospital, Upmc Northwest and Warren General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.